The score of the Browns’ Week 12 loss to Denver was the 1081st unique score in NFL history

The Cleveland Browns made a little history despite the team’s Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The score of 29-12 was the 1,081st unique score in NFL history, according to the X (formerly Twitter) account, @NFL_Scorigami.

CLE 12 – 29 DEN

For the uninitiated, Scorigami is a term coined by SB Nation’s Jon Bois to describe a first-time final score in an NFL game. This YouTube video explains the term and the methodology for acquiring this information.

This Scorigami can be attributed to a few things: the Browns’ inability to score downs, a failed two-point conversion and a safety by the Broncos. Cleveland kicker Dustin Hopkins hit two field goals and the Browns couldn’t even the score after a Hunter Bryant receiving touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The cherry on top was the safety by Denver late in the game to give the Broncos the very odd final score of 29 points.

