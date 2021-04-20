Scorching-hot Stephen Curry elicits MVP chants — in Philadelphia

The spring of Stephen Curry continues.

The Golden State Warriors guard continued his torrid stretch of play on Monday with 49 points in a 107-96 win over the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers. The effort elicited audible MVP chants for Curry in a road arena that's home to Philadelphia's own MVP candidate in Joel Embiid.

Steph getting MVP chants from Warriors fans in Philly 👀 pic.twitter.com/Jg32VkPdKs — ESPN (@espn) April 20, 2021

Make no mistake. Those chants at the Wells Fargo Center were not in support of The Process.

Curry's effort helped secure Golden State's fifth win in six games to improve to 29-29 and remain on the edge of the Western Conference playoff race. It also added to a ridiculous run of gaudy box scores that Curry's been logging all of April.

On the night, Curry tallied 49 points, five assists and three rebounds while connecting on 14-of-28 field goal attempts, 10-of-17 3-point attempts and 11-of-12 shots from the free throw line. It adds up to just another night in April for Curry.

The spring of Steph continues. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Curry's ridiculous run

Through 11 games in 19 days in April, Curry is averaging 40 points per game on 54% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from 3-point distance on 78 made threes. Per ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Curry's 46 3-pointers in his last five games breaks an NBA record he just set for most 3-pointers in five games. His six games with 10 3-pointers this season (six) is more than the rest of the NBA combined (five). He also now has the record for most 3-pointers in a 10-game span with 72.

Monday's effort was also Curry's 11th with at least 30 points in 11 April games.

The MVP chants from the Golden State faithful in Philadelphia on Monday may add up to wishful thinking. That's only because of the injury-riddled Warriors' place in the standings. Curry's status among the NBA's elite at 33 years old is as strong as it's ever been.

