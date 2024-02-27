Scooter Molander resigns as Desert Vista football coach to join Queen Creek program

Scooter Molander, who coached Eastmark before taking the Desert Vista job, has joined the Queen Creek staff as assistant head coach.

Scooter Molander stepped down Monday as head football coach at Phoenix Desert Vista to get closer to home and help Travis Schureman at Queen Creek High School.

Molander led the Thunder for one season, going 2-8. That program was gutted before he got there by transfers, including 17 that went to Ahwatukee rival Mountain Pointe.

Desert Vista, which presently does not have an athletic director in place, has appointed Jake McSpaden as interim head varsity football coach for the 2024 season. That would make him the fifth coach in five years to lead the Thunder, since longtime coach Dan Hinds retired.

Molander's two sons played football at Queen Creek, near where his family resides. When he started the Mesa Eastmark program, a school that is part of the Queen Creek district, his son Mack transferred over.

Mack Molander was the quarterback of his father's Eastmark team that won the 3A state football title two years ago.

Molander led Brophy Prep to two state titles early in his coaching career.

"I've known Travis for 21 years," Molander said. "Both of my boys played for him. He is a fine man and a fine coach. They have a very good staff."

Schureman admitted it was a "Hail Mary" when he recently reached out to Molander to see if he would join his staff.

Molander accepted, and also got a teaching job at Queen Creek.

Molander will be associate head coach, work with the quarterbacks and be the special teams coach.

"Scooter is a high-quality individual," Schureman said. "Obviously, the football side of it speaks for itself. But to have a guy of his character to come in and mentor our kids about things more important than football is one of the things I'm excited about.

"There's not many better people than Scooter Molander. I feel very fortunate."

Queen Creek will have one of the best coaching staffs in the state. Former Florence head coach Scott Howard has been a part of Schureman's staff since Joe Germaine left to lead Mesa Mountain View three years ago.

Paul Reynolds is as good as any strength coach out there.

Tait Reynolds, Paul's son, is one of the top quarterbacks and baseball players in Arizona.

McSpaden was the offensive coordinator two years ago at Desert Vista under Nate Gill, who left after one season.

"That's a fantastic hire," Molander said about McSpaden. "I worked daily with him in the weight room. He turned that into what a very good high school program needs to have. Kids are buying into toughness in his program in the weight room. They made a good hire there, for sure."

