Scooter Gennett ties all-time record with four home runs against the Cardinals

Update: Gennett hit his fourth home run in the eighth inning, a two-run home run off of John Brebbia. He’s the 15th player to accomplish the feat in the modern era.

*

Reds outfielder Scooter Gennett is having the game of his life on Tuesday against the Cardinals. He has socked three home runs through six innings, helping the Reds jump out to an 11-0 lead.

Gennett started things off by hitting an RBI single in the first inning. In the third inning, he smoked a grand slam to right field off of Adam Wainwright. After Wainwright was chased out of the game, Gennett smacked a two-run home run to center field off of John Gant in the fourth. He made it three dingers in the sixth with a home run to left field off of Gant.

Gennett previously had just one multi-home run game in his career, a two-homer performance against the Rangers when he was with the Brewers on August 13, 2013.

Four players have now hit three home runs in a game this season. Along with Gennett, Anthony Rendon, Matt Kemp, and Yoenis Cespedes have accomplished the feat.

With two offensive innings left, assuming the Cardinals don’t mount an 11-run comeback, Gennett may get one more shot to become the first player to hit four homers in a game since Josh Hamilton with the Rangers against the Orioles on May 8, 2012.

Follow @Baer_Bill