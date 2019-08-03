Scooter Gennett watched as his new manager Bruce Bochy waved to the crowd at Coors Field as the Rockies hosted the Giants on Friday night.

The second baseman traded in red for orange and black on Wednesday when he was acquired by the Reds. Before his debut with the team on Friday, he detailed how he found out he was a Giant -- and according to MLB.com's Manny Randhawa, he was rather specific.

"I found out about 4:05 p.m., got all packed, and guys were about to get on the bus for Atlanta," Gennett said. "I was called in and told I was a San Francisco Giant now."

Gennett's presence came at the perfect time with Giants' second baseman Joe Panik struggling at the plate. In his last eight games, Panik is slashing just .143/.200/.214 with two hits.

Still, Gennett is in comeback mode after suffering from a severely strained right groin that had him on the injured list for a majority of the season.

"Obviously not midseason form," Gennett said. "That was the first time in my career I was out that long, and I had higher expectations, to come back and do well right away, and it just didn't work out that way. I learned a lot, not only about the game but about myself."

"... It ended up working out really well. I feel good, I feel like I'm hitting pitches where I should. That's the biggest thing for me, that if I'm getting an outside pitch, I'm not rolling it over to second base. Just lately, I've been going with those pitches. Just certain signs of coming back."

What's a comeback look like for Gennett?

Well, something like this:

Last season, during his sole All-Star selection season, he slashed .310/.357/.490 with 23 home runs and 181 hits.

Scooter Gennett details how he found out Giants traded with Reds for him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area