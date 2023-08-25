Scooter driver in critical condition Friday after downtown Kansas City crash: Police

The driver of a gas-powered scooter was taken to the hospital with critical injuries suffered in a collision Friday in downtown Kansas City, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Missouri Route 9 and Admiral Boulevard, south of the Heart of America Bridge, on a reported crash involving three vehicles, according to a written statement from KCPD.

Police said the driver of the scooter was headed south and crossed two lanes of traffic just north of Admiral. It struck the passenger side of a black sedan and then the rear end of a Jeep, police said.

Police said the scooter operator was not wearing a helmet at the time.

No one else was injured, police said.

Kansas City police continued to investigate the crash Friday evening.