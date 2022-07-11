Scoot Henderson on his viral dunk & why he's #1 in 2023 NBA draft

The G League Ignite point guard - considered by many to be a top-5 prospect in next year's NBA draft - sat down with Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek at the Summer League in Las Vegas to discuss his recent between the legs dunk and why he think he's the top player in the 2023 class.

Video Transcript

KRYSTEN PEEK: I'm Krysten Peek here with Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite point guard. We're in Las Vegas, checking out some summer league games. Scoot, how has this off season been going?

SCOOT HENDERSON: It's been going great, just working on my game ever since the season stopped. So I just got back in the lab, and I'm just continuing to work.

KRYSTEN PEEK: In the off season, I mean, you had a dunk that went viral. And I had to watch it like 20 times. How many takes did that take?

SCOOT HENDERSON: It took me two takes.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Where did you come up with that dunk?

SCOOT HENDERSON: I was laying in bed, and I was like, I ain't never seen nobody do a regular-- I've seen a regular between, but I've never seen same leg between. So I was like, maybe I could try it.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Just casually thought of it, and then you're like, I got this, right?

SCOOT HENDERSON: I actually thought of it like a couple of months ago, but I never had the downtime to actually just try it out of nowhere.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah, and then looking ahead to the G League season next year-- I mean, with a season under your belt, how much confidence do you have going into next year kind of understanding the spacing and the pace of the game?

SCOOT HENDERSON: I feel like I'm really confident for just this season alone and for the rest of my journey. But I feel like this season is going to be my breakout year to where I'm going to be able to separate myself from my competition and my peers.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Where have you seen the most growth in your game?

SCOOT HENDERSON: The confidence part, honestly. You know, I've always been a confident person, but just confident in every part of my game, whether it's playmaking, defense. And it's just the fact that knowing whoever's in front of me cannot guard me, and I'm going to stop them.

Story continues

KRYSTEN PEEK: When you look at next year's draft class, your draft class, do you keep tabs on those guys at the college level and the overseas guys at all?

SCOOT HENDERSON: No, not at all. I just look at whoever is on-- whoever they post or whatever, because I'd be on social media just chilling. So whatever they post, I look at it, and I just be like, you're not better than me.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah, you're focused on yourself, right?

SCOOT HENDERSON: Yeah.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Well, it's you-- I'll tell you-- it's you and then Victor Wembanyama kind of projected at the top-- 7 foot 3", kind of point forward. Do you know anything about his game at all?

SCOOT HENDERSON: I just seen he's a tall, long defender, and he's a good offensive player. I mean, you know, my class is full with very skilled players.

KRYSTEN PEEK: You told me last time we talked that you think you're the number one player in this next year's draft class. What is it about you that separates you from everyone else?

SCOOT HENDERSON: Right now, I've just play the whole season in the G League, so I'm basically a pro. And I've been around pro settings and pro development and just getting used to that bump in the NBA G League, so I feel like that's going to help a lot.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Have you gotten any feedback from NBA personnel or scouts at all through your coaches?

SCOOT HENDERSON: Through my coaches for sure, just telling me to continue to work and keep going down the road that I'm going.

KRYSTEN PEEK: And lastly, what are your expectations for this season coming up in the G League?

SCOOT HENDERSON: My expectation is just to be the best version of me, honestly.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Scoot, thank you so much. And for continual coverage and more information on Scoot Henderson, keep it right here on Yahoo Sports.