Scoot Henderson outduels Brandon Miller as Trail Blazers beat Hornets 89-86 to snap 10-game skid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Scoot Henderson had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets 89-86 on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the league’s top three draft picks.

Henderson, the third overall pick, shot 9 of 17 from the field as the Trail Blazers snapped a 10-game losing streak. Deandre Ayton had a monster game against the Hornets with 24 points and 16 rebounds and Jabari Walker had 14 points and 22 rebounds.

With Charlotte's two 7-foot centers out, the Blazers held a 55-36 edge on the glass.

Miller finished with 21 points to lead the Hornets, but struggled from long range finishing 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Charlotte shot 5 of 31 from beyond the arc just hours after Steve Clifford announced that he is stepping down as head coach after the season.

With the game tied at 81, Henderson drove and dished to Walker for the go-ahead layup. After Tre Mann missed his sixth straight 3-pointer on the other end, Henderson hit a foul line jumper to make it a two-possession game with 1:09 to play.

Miller, who had missed his first seven 3s, finally knocked one down from the top of the key bringing the crowd to its feet. Ayton's putback pushed the lead back to three, but Miller answered with a short jumper.

The stage was then set for the rookies and a fantastic ending, but both came up short in the clutch.

Henderson was fouled with 18.5 seconds left and missed both free throws. That opened the door for Miller to put the Hornets ahead, but he missed a floater over Ayton.

After Walker made two free throws, Davis Bertans missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.

Both teams played short-handed.

The Hornets played without a number of key players including leading scorer Miles Bridges, point guards Vasa Micic and center Nick Richards due to injuries. LaMelo Ball has already been ruled out for the season, while Mark Williams, Seth Curry and Cody Martin remain out as well.

The Blazers are without Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, Matisse Thybulle, Shaedon Sharpe and Robert Williams.

