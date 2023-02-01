Scoot Henderson and younger sister, Crystal, have high school jerseys retired on same night

Tuesday was a big night for the Henderson family as the two youngest children received one of the highest honors in basketball. Both Scoot, a projected top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and younger sister Crystal were honored at Kell High School outside of Atlanta as their high school jersey numbers were retired and will hang in the rafters side by side. Both players were honored at halftime as Scoot's No. 0 and Crystal's No. 30 were revealed.

Crystal is finishing up her senior year and recently surpassed her brother for most points scored in school history with 2,000 and counting. She is considered one of the best players in the state of Georgia.

"She's my favorite player," Scoot told Yahoo Sports. "I love watching her compete, and I'm glad I got to come out and support her. It's a special night for both of us."

The entire family came out for the special occasion with everyone, including Scoot, wearing Kell High School T-shirts with Crystal's number on the back to support her in one of her last high school games at home. Crystal scored 25 points (19 in the second half) with seven assists and five steals in the Longhorns' 64-36 Region 6A victory against Chattahoochee. Crystal now has 2,340 points for her career.

Fun night having the projected #2 pick in this year's #NBA Draft Scoot Henderson @thereal013 & his sister Crystal Henderson (+2,000 career points) have their HS jerseys retired at Kell tonight!@gleagueignite @TheUnguarded30 @kell_hoops pic.twitter.com/1XvKi7YA0t — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) February 1, 2023

Scoot played three seasons at Kell before signing a two-year deal with the G League Ignite. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists during his junior season. Prior to joining the Ignite, he was already one of the top guards in the country and his coach saw something different in the young player.

Story continues

“It’s not about him making it to the NBA, it’s about being the best. That’s what’s driving him,” Jermaine Sellers, Henderson's high school coach, said.

During his second season with the Ignite, Henderson is averaging 19 points and 6.2 assists per game. One of his most impressive outings came in November when he dished out a career-high 16 assists and added 18 points.

"I feel like I'm getting used to the bump now and with the spacing, I love the spacing," Henderson said. "I can just drive and kick whenever we need a three or a good shot or look from one of my teammates and they'll knock it down."

At just 18 years old, Henderson became the youngest player to be selected two years in a row to the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend. Other young stars headlining the event are Scottie Barnes, Jalen Green, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey.

"To be called up like that and honored when I'm not even in the league yet is dope," Henderson said. "I'm looking forward to being in that atmosphere again. That was crazy and one of my top memories from last year."

The Ignite's next game is Saturday against the South Bay Lakers and fans can catch Henderson during All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17-19.