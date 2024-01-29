Scoot Henderson with a 2 Pt vs. Chicago Bulls
Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers) with a 2 Pt vs. Chicago Bulls, 01/28/2024
Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers) with a 2 Pt vs. Chicago Bulls, 01/28/2024
James is right on this one.
We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."
Favorites have covered the spread more often in Super Bowls — but barely.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is officially set.
A couple of big fourth-down decisions by Detroit helped the 49ers come back.
Jacob deGrom is recovering from elbow surgery, and Max Scherzer is rehabbing from a lower back procedure.
X-rays reportedly didn't show any damage to Julius Randle's shoulder.
Jannik Sinner is the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam since 1976.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
The Blazers had the ball and the lead with less than 20 seconds left. Then things got weird.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Alabama sophomore will forgo his final years of eligibility to join the PGA Tour.
The Falcons have their guy.
Lamar Jackson isn't excited to square off against Patrick Mahomes again.
What do the next few years of Hall of Fame ballots look like?
Kalen DeBoer has his first big win at Alabama.