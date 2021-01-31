Scoop up Trocheck, Andersson and Allen

If Denis Gurianov (49%), Andrew Copp (46%), James van Riemsdyk (37%) or Jonathan Drouin (31%) somehow still available in your league then you should pick them up right away. They are all worthy of being rostered in more leagues.

Ty Smith skyrocketed to being rostered in 42% of Yahoo leagues after he was sitting at just 6% a week ago when he appeared on Waiver Wired. Jordan Kyrou also jumped from 10% last week when he was featured on Waiver Wired to 40%. Joel Eriksson Ek, who was also featured last week when he was sitting at 20% is currently rostered in 42% of Yahoo leagues.

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, and follow @Rotoworld_ HK and @CoreAbbott on Twitter.

Jake Allen (Montreal) - G - Rostered in 29% of Yahoo leagues

Allen is a bit higher in rostered percentage than I typically recommends, but he could become more available following Saturday’s loss to Calgary. He may have been used as a spot starter, but could have value this coming week with Montreal set to play four times in six days. Allen could end up splitting starts with Carey Price. He has performed well this campaign, while posting a 2-1-0 record with a 1.68 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

Vincent Trocheck (Carolina) - G - Rostered in 28% of Yahoo leagues

Trocheck was going to make an appearance on Waiver Wired earlier than this, but the Hurricanes had four games postponed. He has four goals and two assists through five appearances this season. Trocheck has compiled 18 shots on goal, seven hits and four blocks. He is centering the second line for Carolina and he’s off to a fantastic start after going through some struggles last campaign.

Rasmus Andersson (Calgary) - D - Rostered in 24% of Yahoo leagues

Andersson appeared on Waiver Wired last week when he was rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues. He’s still available in most leagues despite a very strong start to the season in an increased role with the Flames. Andersson has supplied two goals, three assists, 14 blocks and 14 shots through seven contests. He has been skating alongside Mark Giordano on Calgary’s top pairing and he is quarterbacking the team’s top power-play unit.

Story continues

Jason Zucker (Pittsburgh) - LW, RW - Rostered in 22% of Yahoo leagues

Zucker has started to warm up with two goals and one assist in the past three games. That’s good for the Penguins and for potential fantasy managers with the Penguins set to play four times this coming week. Zucker’s linemate, Evgeni Malkin, is showing signs that he’s ready to turn the corner after what has been a tough start and that could help his wingers go on a heater. Scooping up Zucker and/or Kasperi Kapanen (28%) has the potential to be a savvy move.

Alexandre Texier (Columbus) - C, LW - Rostered in 17% of Yahoo leagues

Texier has also benefited from the Dubois trade with a move to center on the top line between Nick Foligno and valuable fantasy winger Oliver Bjorkstrand. He has registered four goals, two assists, 15 shots, eight hits and four blocks so far this campaign. If he gets Patrik Laine as a linemate, along with Bjorkstrand, then his upside would improve tremendously.

Editor’s Note: Dominate daily with our premium DFS Tools that are packed with our lineup optimizer, a salary tracker, projections and much more. And don't forget to use promo code PUCK10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Carter Verhaeghe (Florida) - C, LW - Rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues

Verhaeghe was rostered in just 3% of Yahoo leagues when he appeared on Waiver Wired last week. He deserves to be revisited in this edition because he has continued to produce in an elevated role with the Panthers. He has four goals, two assists, 12 shots, six hits and two blocks following five appearances. Florida has had four games postponed, but the team is scheduled to play three times this coming week.

James Reimer (Carolina) - G - Rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues

Reimer entered Saturday’s game against Dallas in relief of Petr Mrazek, who was forced to leave the match due to an upper-body injury. Reimer stopped 10 of 11 shots to earn a victory. He has a mark of 2-0-0 with a 1.54 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in two appearances. Reimer could get an increase in playing time if Mrazek misses any games. He is a strong option between the pipes due to Carolina’s defensive prowess.

Brandon Saad (Colorado) - LW, RW - Rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues

Saad has heated up with three straight multi-point performances. He has three goals and three assists during that span along with six shots on target. It took Saad some time to get going with Colorado, which probably resulted in him getting dropped in several leagues. However, he always had sleeper potential on the second line of the Avalanche and he appears to be living up to that expectation now.

Adam Lowry (Winnipeg) - C - Rostered in 11% of Yahoo leagues

Lowry extended his point streak to six straight games on Saturday. He has provided four goals and four assists during that stretch, while adding 14 shots on target. Lowry also has 20 hits in eight games this campaign. He has been averaging a career-high 16:32 of ice time in 2020-21, while seeing time on the second power-play combination. Lowry has provided some solid category coverage and his offensive production has increased his fantasy profile.

Christian Dvorak (Arizona) - C, LW - Rostered in 10% of Yahoo leagues

Dvorak is tied for the team lead with three goals and seven points in eight games this year. He also leads the Coyotes in power-play points, with three, as well as power-play goals, with two. Dvorak accounted for a personal best 38 points, including 18 markers, in 70 games last season and he is well ahead of that pace so far in 2020-21. Dvorak has been credited with 14 shots, six hits and four blocks as well.

Here’s a bonus option since Allen is bit over what I normally suggest:

Mikael Granlund (Nashville) - LW, RW - Rostered in 10% of Yahoo leagues

Granlund missed the first three games of the regular season due to immigration issues and quarantine requirements. However, he has been productive since drawing into Nashville’s lineup. Granlund has produced two goals and two assists in five games, while adding 13 shots and seven blocks. He has mostly played alongside Matt Duchene on the second line.