Scoop up Stastny, Tuch or Vrana

Ryan Johansen (36%), Nico Hischier (34%) and Dylan Strome (31%) should be scooped up immediately if they are still available. It is great to see Robert Thomas be rostered in 52% of Yahoo leagues. He has made several appearances on Waiver Wired this season.

Top-five picks Owen Power (No. 1 overall in 2021) and Kent Johnson (No. 5 overall in 2021) are expected to make their NHL debuts this week for Buffalo and Columbus, respectively. They both have plenty of fantasy value in keeper formats, but could also be worth adding for the stretch run because they have the talent to be impactful contributors right away.

Jake DeBrusk went from being rostered in 11% of Yahoo leagues to 36% after he was featured on Waiver Wired a week ago. Erik Haula’s rostered percentage increased from 10% to 22%, while Jeff Skinner jumped from 25% to 32% and Gustav Forsling went from 17% to 28%.

Brandon Saad is still available in 86% of Yahoo leagues, while Frank Vatrano can be had in 83% of pools.

Now, let’s get into this week’s recommendations:

Mathieu Joseph (Ottawa) - C, LW, RW - Rostered in 25% of Yahoo leagues

Joseph has already generated plenty of buzz on the waiver wire since being acquired by the Senators from Tampa Bay. He has compiled four goals and seven assists in nine games with his new team. That includes a shorthanded helper and 18 shots on target. Joseph has been playing alongside Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris on the top line of the Senators.

Brendan Gallagher (Montreal) - RW - Rostered in 25% of Yahoo leagues

Gallagher has been all over the scoresheet since his return from a lower-body injury earlier this week. He has provided one goal and four assists during a three-game point streak. Gallagher has four shots and one helper on the man advantage during that stretch. It has been a struggle for the 29-year-old winger this season offensively and injuries have slowed him down, but he has plenty of upside down the stretch if his hot play continues. Montreal will play four times this week.

Phillip Danault (Los Angeles) - C - Rostered in 24% of Yahoo leagues

Danault has been flying under the radar for most of the season. He has a personal best 21 goals and he has 43 points through 71 matches during his first season in Los Angeles. Danault has produced four goals, four assists, 29 shots, 15 hits and 16 blocks in his past 11 outings.

Alex Tuch (Buffalo) - LW, RW - Rostered in 23% of Yahoo leagues

Tuch has been a great addition for the Sabres this season. He didn’t make his debut until late December following shoulder surgery, but he has been a consistent contributor since his return. Tuch has generated 10 goals, 23 assists and 118 shots in 41 contests. He also has 44 blocks and 30 hits, while averaging a career-high 18:43 of ice time per match. Tuch has been a fixture on the Buffalo’s top line and he should be rostered in more leagues. The Sabres have four games on tap for this week.

Jakub Vrana (Detroit) - LW - Rostered in 22% of Yahoo leagues

Vrana appeared on Waiver Wired a week ago and surprisingly his rostered percentage dropped down a bit from 24% despite him registering three goals and one assist in his past three outings. He had to wait until March to make his season debut after he recovered from shoulder surgery and he has rewarded fantasy managers for their patience. Vrana is up to 10 goals, 14 points and 41 shots in 16 appearances. He has also been credited with 12 hits and has plenty of fantasy appeal with Detroit set to play four times this coming week.

Bowen Byram (Colorado) D - Rostered in 22% of Yahoo leagues

Byram has suited up in three games this week after he missed 37 contests because of a head injury. He has contributed one assist, four shots, nine hits and two blocks. Byram has been productive when he has been in the lineup this year, while posting five goals, 12 points, 39 shots, 17 blocks and 36 hits in 21 appearances. He is worth scooping up if he is available.

Evgenii Dadonov (Vegas) - LW, RW - Rostered in 17% of Yahoo leagues

Dadonov has racked up seven goals and 13 points in his past 11 outings. Vegas came close to trading him a few weeks ago, but the team must be glad that he is still around for their playoff push. Dadonov has been skating alongside Jack Eichel and he has been playing on the top power-play unit.

Victor Olofsson (Buffalo) - LW, RW - Rostered in 14% of Yahoo leagues

Olofsson appeared on Waiver Wired a week ago as an honorable mention and he went on to record three goals and one assist during a three-game point streak. He has lit the lamp 11 times in his past 19 contests, while adding four assists and 50 shots on goal. Olofsson has four goals and one assist on the power play during that stretch.

Paul Stastny (Winnipeg) - C, LW - Rostered in 12% of Yahoo leagues

Stastny has accounted for one goal and four assists in his past six games. He has been hot and cold this year, but he has been better in that regard with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) during a 20-game stretch that started in late February. Stastny has been skating alongside red-hot forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele, which gives him plenty of fantasy appeal going into a four-game week for the Jets. You can get an extra game out of him on Sunday if he is picked up today.

Nick Leddy (St. Louis) - D - Rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues

Leddy has been piling up points with the Blues since he was acquired from Detroit. He has two goals and five assists in 11 games with his new team. Leddy has also been credited with 12 shots and 11 blocks. He scored a goal on Saturday to extend his point streak to five straight games. Leddy had an assist in four consecutive contests going into the match.

Honorable Mention:

Kevin Hayes (Philadelphia) - C - Rostered in 8% of Yahoo leagues

Hayes has been mentioned on Waiver Wired in recent weeks and he remains a solid pickup. It is surprising that he is still this widely available despite amassing 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in his past 18 games. He has 49 shots on target during that span. Hayes also has 29 hits in 38 appearances this season.