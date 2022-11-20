Scoop and score seals Ohio State’s win over Maryland

This might as well have been called Trap Game Saturday in the Big Ten.

Michigan barely got past Illinois in the early window.

Ohio State fans were attached to their phones, watching to see if the Wolverines fell. They didn’t.

Then, the Buckeyes had to get past Maryland in College Park.

It took a much bigger effort than expected but Ohio State outlasted the Terps, 43-30. The final score does not represent how close the game was.

Next Saturday, the main event: Michigan at Ohio State in Columbus. Undefeated rivals meet in a slobberknocker.

Ohio State only led 33-30 in the final minute before kicking a field goal and getting a scoop-and-score touchdown.

Steel Chambers scores an Ohio State touchdown to ice the game against Maryland. #GoBucks #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/pumNrNrmGa — The College Football & Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) November 20, 2022

HARRISON DOES IT AGAIN, STEELE TAKES IT BACK, TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES pic.twitter.com/N06NfDG0GZ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 20, 2022

