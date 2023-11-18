Scoop-and-score caps 2 TDs in 19 seconds for Michigan
The idea Michigan was falling into a trap game against Maryland is quickly turning into a fallacy.
The Wolverines were sharp and ready against the Terps on Saturday, scoring a touchdowns in 19 seconds
A Blake Corum touchdown gives @UMichFootball 6️⃣#FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/F03VOX7fbr
— Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) November 18, 2023
SCOOP N SCORE
The @UMichFootball defense adds on another TD #sponsoredby @Wendys pic.twitter.com/VZrAoMXSsc
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023
The Wolverines added a safety off a blocked punt with 32 seconds left in the quarter.
BLOCK AND A SAFETY@UMichFootball is hungry out there today 😤#sponsoredby @Wendys pic.twitter.com/aaVlAUZS99
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023
For those mathematicians, that marks 16 points in 97 seconds.