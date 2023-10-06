Scoggins: Best chance for Gophers to slay the Michigan monster? Creativity.

P.J. Fleck once noted that the first statistic he checks after a game is time of possession, which would have earned him the title of teacher's pet in a Football 101 class taught by professor Woody Hayes.

Fleck will quickly check those numbers again late Saturday night after his team's game against second-ranked Michigan. I'd bet a beer that stat reflects the final score.

If the time of possession is close, the Gophers will have held up physically against what might be the deepest and most well-rounded team in college football. If time of possession leans decisively in Michigan's favor, that likely means it was a long, hard night for Fleck's squad.

Both teams treat ball control as a bedrock principle. Last season, the Gophers finished third nationally in time of possession. Michigan was fourth. This season, they rank 14th and 16th, respectively.

Michigan under coach Jim Harbaugh is more a boa constrictor than a race car. The defense squeezes the life out of opponents, giving up just six points a game to lead the nation. The Wolverines are the least penalized team, they convert 57% of their third-down opportunities on offense (fifth nationally) and they score touchdowns on 77% of their red-zone trips (16th nationally).

Their style, combined with blue-chip talent, makes the Wolverines a matchup nightmare, a legitimate national championship threat and a measuring stick for teams trying to narrow that gap.

"We've played some really good teams since I've been here," Fleck said. "They are one of the best."

Harbaugh told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman this summer that 20 of his players will be NFL draft picks next spring, which would set a record for one school in a draft.

Michigan's offensive line won the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the best offensive line in college football, in 2022 for the second consecutive season.

The roster also includes likely first-round picks at quarterback (J.J. McCarthy) and defensive tackle (Kris Jenkins) and a Doak Walker candidate in running back Blake Corum.

The Wolverines offense averages 34.4 points per game. Their defense has given up three touchdowns total in five games.

"Our effort and our 'how' has to be at an all-time high because they play with a ton of effort," Gophers co-offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. said.

It's a lot to ask for the Gophers to out-Michigan Michigan. Fleck loves to control games by grinding down the clock with a ball-control running game. The Wolverines are built to take that option away.

"That's why you game-plan and put some stuff together," Fleck said. "We've got a ton of respect for their run defense, and we got to find some ways to be able to do it. Because if you don't do it, you're not going to be on the field very long."

As much as it goes against his nature, Fleck should cut it loose. Empty the bag of tricks. Make aggressive decisions and calls. Open up the offense.

Because why not?

This matchup is a reminder that Big Ten expansion and the elimination of divisions starting next season will only make life more challenging for the Gophers. They won't face powerhouses every week, but they will encounter them more frequently.

Three of the incoming Pac-12 programs are ranked in the top 10 this week: Washington (7), Oregon (8) and USC (9). Add those to Michigan (2), Ohio State (4), Penn State (6) and annual rivals Wisconsin and Iowa, and the demise of the West Division is not a subtle development.

Michigan is the highest-ranked opponent Fleck has faced in his seven seasons at the helm. Fleck has mentioned previously that his current team performed better than previous Gophers teams in weight room testing during the offseason. The whole bigger, stronger, faster mantra.

This would be an ideal time for that to reveal itself.