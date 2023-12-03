Scituate High senior Jackson Belsan made the most of his dream to play football

FOXBORO — Scituate High senior Jackson Belsan was raised to be a hockey player.

But his dream always was to play football. Every year, he relentlessly asked his parents, John and Marcella, to allow him to play.

When he was an eighth-grader, his parents caved and allowed him to take on the gridiron. What followed was a career that culminated with a trip to the Division 4 state championship at Gillette Stadium on Friday.

“It was just a dream of mine my whole life,” said Belsan of playing football. “I wanted to do that my whole life, be a quarterback in football.”

Scituate QB Jackson Belsan avoids a sack by Dragon Finn Carley. Duxbury High and Scituate High play the MIAA Division 4 State Championship at Gillette Stadium on Friday Dec. 1, 2023

Although his Sailors lost to Duxbury, 62-33, on Friday, Belsan capped his football career with another standout performance. He was 14 of 26 passing for 328 yards and three touchdowns with one late interception. That’s a passing total that a New England Patriot quarterback hasn’t had at Gillette Stadium since last September.

Belsan began his football career playing receiver and defensive back. While playing on the junior varsity team as a freshman, one of his coaches saw his ability to throw. He was moved to quarterback and has started the last two seasons behind center for the Sailors, who won 14 games over that span, including four playoff games.

“It’s just a brotherhood here,” said Belsan.

Despite picking up football, Belsan hasn’t given up on hockey. He's still got another season left as the captain Scituate’s boys hockey team. Last winter, Belsan helped the Sailors reach the Div. 3 state final at TD Garden, losing to Nashoba Regional, 2-1, in overtime.

“Both great experiences,” said of playing at Massachusetts’ two biggest venues. “I’m just happy we got to come here.”

Belsan was also on Scituate’s 2021 state-champion football team. During that game, he served as the backup to starter Henry Gates and helped with keeping statistics on the sideline.

Belsan’s best game of the season came in a win over Wayland in the first round of the playoffs. He was 11 of 16 passing for 269 yards and five TDs. During his senior season, Belsan threw for 2,752 yards and 30 TDs.

Belsan threw for 192 yards in the second half as the Sailors tried to climb out of a 41-14 deficit.

"Our kids kept fighting, that’s what I love about my guys," said Scituate coach Herb Devine. "They didn’t back down. They didn’t quit."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Jackson Belsan starred at quarterback for Scituate High football team