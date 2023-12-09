Scientists seek rogue seismometer floating somewhere off B.C.'s coast

Scientists are asking for help recovering a seismometer that has gone on an unauthorized journey to the Hecate Strait, off the coast of Prince Rupert. (Submitted by Andrew Schaeffer - image credit)

Researchers are putting the call out to help recover a piece of ocean technology that has travelled hundreds of kilometres away from its station in B.C.'s Pacific Ocean.

The bright yellow 240 kilogram seismometer — a device that monitors vibrations from earthquakes on the bottom of the sea floor – went rogue on Nov. 20 after it "released itself" and started floating away, according to Andrew Schaeffer of the Geological Survey of Canada.

His team is asking boaters to be on the lookout for a one-metre wide "yellow doughnut" which, according to GPS readings, has travelled more than 460 kilometres from its original station near Vancouver Island and is now somewhere in the Hecate Strait, off the coast of Prince Rupert.

Schaeffer said there are only about 120 of the instruments available to service the Halifax-based National Society for Seismological Investigations, which does research into earthquake tectonics across the world's oceans, inland seas and lakes.

As such, the organization is willing to pay "reasonable compensation" to anyone who helps recover the device — especially because the researchers are worried its battery could run out, making them lose all contact.

Because the device is so heavy, the would-be rescue boat will require a winch or a lifting boom to recover it.

Schaeffer said his team deployed 26 of the seisometers off B.C.'s west coast in October, marking the first time they were used in the region. He described them as "complicated instruments," noting that another one was also cut loose, though it was recovered in Queen Charlotte Sound earlier this year.

Anyone on the water who may happen to see the device is asked to contact Schaeffer at andrew.schaeffer@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca