Science Says We’re in for Another Above-Average Hurricane Season

Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights trudged into the locker room at the first intermission with little to like, other than the time left in the game. Reilly Smith capped a three-goal second-period surge by the Golden Knights with the go-ahead score in a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild to grab the lead Thursday night in this first-round playoff series. “We’ve done it before, and usually it’s the same formula: no panic, regroup, stick with it,” coach Peter DeBoer said, “and everybody contributing.”