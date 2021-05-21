Science Says We’re in for Another Above-Average Hurricane Season
This is the sixth straight above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic.
Patrick made eight Indianapolis 500 starts and finished third in 2009.
Ahead of his UFC 263 matchup vs. Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz gives us an inside look at his fight preparation.
The NASCAR Cup Series races around the corners at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) for the first time in the series’ history Sunday in the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Before you enjoy a piece of history, take some time to scroll through the details and information […]
The Vegas Golden Knights trudged into the locker room at the first intermission with little to like, other than the time left in the game. Reilly Smith capped a three-goal second-period surge by the Golden Knights with the go-ahead score in a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild to grab the lead Thursday night in this first-round playoff series. “We’ve done it before, and usually it’s the same formula: no panic, regroup, stick with it,” coach Peter DeBoer said, “and everybody contributing.”
ThorSport Racing announced Monday that Paul Menard would return to NASCAR national-series competition in this weekend’s Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas. Menard is scheduled to drive a fifth ThorSport entry, the No. 66 Toyota, in Saturday’s Toyota Tundra 225 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). Mattei will provide sponsorship and […]
Picks for Thursday night's NHL playoff action.
The Eastern Conference’s third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and sixth-seeded Miami Heat meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a second-round series the Heat won last year, 4-1.
Did COVID-19 cut Ryquell Armstead's career short?
"I haven't made any secret that I want it to be [around long term]."
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Everton kept alive their hopes of playing in Europe next season after a 48th-minute header from Brazilian forward Richarlison gave them a 1-0 Premier League win at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. The result lifted Everton to eighth place on 59 points before the last round of games, level with sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seventh-placed West Ham United, who were at relegated West Bromwich Albion in a later kickoff. The Toffees visit champions Manchester City in their final match on Sunday while Wolves, who stayed 12th on 45 points are at home to second-placed Manchester United.
Grit and Grind is back.
The NHL said it had investigated multiple positive COVID-19 test results from the Blues and Vegas Golden Knights from the same laboratory. The announcement came only hours before Game 2 between St. Louis and Colorado in Denver on Wednesday night.
It’s clear that the Falcons would like to trade receiver Julio Jones. It’s not clear whether one or more teams want to trade for him. As previously mentioned, the challenge ultimately becomes striking the right balance between the compensation Atlanta expects and the portion of the $15.83 million guaranteed salary that the Falcons will pay [more]
A scorecard error led to Y.E. Yang's disqualification from the 103rd PGA Championship.
The game was due to be played at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul but was moved to the Estadio de Dragao in Porto after Turkey was added to the British government's red list due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City said in a statement that Mansour would fund the official club trip to Porto, adding that the initiative would benefit "thousands of City supporters".
As Mike Trout motored into third base during the first inning on Monday night at Angel Stadium, he knew he was in big trouble. “When I put my head down I thought I got hit by the ball, I thought I got hit by a line drive,” he recalled. “Then I got to the bag, […]
Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in danger of missing the NBA playoffs for a second straight season.
Michigan Wolverines football has a new defensive tackle, filling a huge position of need in a new defensive scheme under coordinator Mike Macdonald, with former Oregon State mammoth lineman Jordan Whittley announcing his commitment to the Maize and Blue Friday morning. Whittley made his decision public via a post on his Twitter account. Whittley entered the transfer portal May 12, and Michigan was the first program to reach out, also the first to extend a scholarship offer.
The NBA playoffs are upon us, and the quest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy is on. Check out the full schedule for the first round and plan accordingly.