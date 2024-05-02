Science Hills rolls past Dobyns-Bennett for the district tennis championship

Johnson City, TN — It was Science Hill vs Dobyns-Bennett on the tennis court this afternoon for the District One championship.

Behind star player Daniel Haddadin who didn’t have to finish his match, the Hilltoppers won 5-0 and claimed their 4th straight district 1-2a championship. Other Topper winners included Shreeyan Papireddy, Cooper Weems, Newton Raff, and Jackson Temple

