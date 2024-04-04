Science Hill sports programs offering summer camps for K-8 students; registration now open

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill sports teams will host a list of summer camps for K-8 students, Johnson City Schools announced in a release on Thursday.

“We’re thrilled to have our coaches and players spearheading these camps for our community,” said Keith Turner, Science Hill’s athletic director. “Our aim is for students to relish their time with our teams, fostering stronger bonds and developing ongoing community support for all of our Hilltoppers.”

All camps except softball will be held at Science Hill High School.

The summer camps with information are below, as provided by the release:

Volleyball

Contact: Science Hill Volleyball Coach Laura Cook

Spring Skills Clinic Rising

Who: 3rd- rising 8th-grade girls and boys

When: May 1 and May 8

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: New and old gym

$50 per student

To register and for more information, click here.

Summer Camp

Who: K-rising 8th-grade girls and boys

When: July 29-31

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: New and old gym

$50 per student

To register and for more information, click here.

Boys Basketball

Contact: Science Hill Basketball Coach Jon Higgins

Who: Any boys K-8

When: May 28-30

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: New gym

$90 per student ($60 for extra siblings)

To register and for more information, click here.

Football

Contact Science Hill Football Coach Stacy Carter

Junior Toppers Youth Football Camp

When: June 18

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free

Lady Toppers Basketball Camp

Contact Science Hill Girls Basketball Coach Scottie Whaley

Who: Any girls K-8

When: June 3-5

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: New and old gym

$90 per student

To register and for more information, click here.

Softball

Contact Science Hill Softball Coach Megan Harmon

Who: All girls ages 7-13

When: July 15-17

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Metro Kiwanis Park

$75 if registered before July 1; $80 after July 1 ($5 sibling discount)

T-shirts will only be guaranteed for those registered before July 1

To register and for more information, click here.

