Science Hill sports programs offering summer camps for K-8 students; registration now open
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill sports teams will host a list of summer camps for K-8 students, Johnson City Schools announced in a release on Thursday.
“We’re thrilled to have our coaches and players spearheading these camps for our community,” said Keith Turner, Science Hill’s athletic director. “Our aim is for students to relish their time with our teams, fostering stronger bonds and developing ongoing community support for all of our Hilltoppers.”
All camps except softball will be held at Science Hill High School.
Local seventh-graders headed to robotics world championship
The summer camps with information are below, as provided by the release:
Volleyball
Contact: Science Hill Volleyball Coach Laura Cook
Spring Skills Clinic Rising
Who: 3rd- rising 8th-grade girls and boys
When: May 1 and May 8
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: New and old gym
$50 per student
To register and for more information, click here.
Summer Camp
Who: K-rising 8th-grade girls and boys
When: July 29-31
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Where: New and old gym
$50 per student
To register and for more information, click here.
Boys Basketball
Contact: Science Hill Basketball Coach Jon Higgins
Who: Any boys K-8
When: May 28-30
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Where: New gym
$90 per student ($60 for extra siblings)
To register and for more information, click here.
Football
Contact Science Hill Football Coach Stacy Carter
Junior Toppers Youth Football Camp
When: June 18
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free
Lady Toppers Basketball Camp
Contact Science Hill Girls Basketball Coach Scottie Whaley
Who: Any girls K-8
When: June 3-5
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Where: New and old gym
$90 per student
To register and for more information, click here.
Softball
Contact Science Hill Softball Coach Megan Harmon
Who: All girls ages 7-13
When: July 15-17
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Metro Kiwanis Park
$75 if registered before July 1; $80 after July 1 ($5 sibling discount)
T-shirts will only be guaranteed for those registered before July 1
To register and for more information, click here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.