Science Hill High School cadet named solo JROTC National Champion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A student from Science Hill High School earned national recognition for his work in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC).

Photo: Bradley Davis

School leaders say Science Hill Cadet Bradley Davis competed in the Army National Competition in the solo armed exhibition and placed first.

He’s now the solo JROTC National Champion.

Bradley is a senior at Science Hill, and he said this is the culmination of years of hard work.

Davis also told News Channel 11 that he is thankful he had the chance to represent his community in the event at Daytona Beach.

Davis also credits his coaches and said their guidance helped him become successful.

