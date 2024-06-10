Science Hill alumna Jenna Hutchins earns All-American honors

EUGENE, Ore. (WJHL) — Former Science Hill runner and two-time Tennessee Gatorade Athlete of the Year in Track and Cross Country Jenna Hutchins added another title to her list of accolades this week: All-American.

Hutchins placed sixth in the 10,000 meter race at Thursday’s 2024 NCAA Track & Field Championships, earning First Team All-American honors.

But Hutchins told News Channel 11 Saturday the road to the honor was paved with some disappointment.

During nationals for indoor track in March, the Brigham Young University sophomore placed ninth, just one spot away from making All-American.

“It was a little bittersweet for me,” Hutchins said.

Hutchins wasn’t ready to give up, though, and she turned her focus to the upcoming outdoor track season.

“I was really motivated by all of our other teammates, and I knew that if I just kept on that right path and continued working hard this season, that that could be another possibility,” Hutchins said. “I was just, I’ve been looking forward to the opportunity ever since. “

When Thursday’s race rolled around, Hutchins said she was ready to enjoy the sport that she’s loved for years.

“I was just so excited,” Hutchins said. “I was having a great time and I just let go of all the nerves and all the stress, when I stepped on the line, it was it was just so fun. “

Hutchins’ middle and high school coach, David Nutter, told News Channel 11 he was watching the race online.

“For her to cross the finish line with the biggest smile that I saw when she was in seventh grade all the way through her senior year, and that smile is still there and she’s still trucking hard, to say that I’m proud would be an understatement,” Nutter said.

Hutchins was just as excited to finally reach All-American status.

“To finally be able to say that I’m all American is really special,” Hutchins said.

Not one to rest on her laurels for too long, Hutchins said she plans to take a short break before beginning summer cross country training.

