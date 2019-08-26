The science behind Andrew Luck's shock NFL farewell

Andrew Luck is human, with tendons and cartilage that can tear and bones that can break. Though his skill might seem superhuman, his ability to heal is not. Faced with the Sisyphean task of rehabbing yet another injury, Luck chose to retire from the NFL on Saturday at 29 years old.

We often look at athletes with awe and envy, blessed with genetic gifts most can only wonder at possessing. But those gifts often come with a price, the unreal expectation that an athlete won’t falter on the field or give in to injury.

Related: Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck retires aged 29 in all-time NFL shocker

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Injury and surgery is common in the NFL but that doesn’t mean it is easy for an athlete to recover from,” stressed Josh Dines, an associate team doctor for the New York Mets and Rangers, “These athletes make their living with their body, so when something gets injured, in addition to the physical repercussions, there are psychological repercussions as well. Fear and anxiety about returning to their previous level of play is not uncommon.”

Players that play through injury are championed for their toughness and determination while those that quit or retire are often derided for being soft. In a tough guy sport, the reaction to Luck’s retirement has been two-sided. Some that think Luck is weak for giving in to pain and injury, while many current and former players have leapt to his defense.

Story continues

In an article examining the polarized reaction to Robert Griffin III and Jay Cutler’s injuries, researcher Jimmy Sanderson, an assistant professor in sport management at Texas Tech University, noted that, “Football is closely tied to a narrow version of masculinity that normalizes and values playing through pain and suppressing injuries in the name of toughness. In that vein, media coverage of players who decide to sit out (Cutler) or play through an injury (Griffin III) may impact players’ future decision making as well as fans’ attitudes towards these players.

Sanderson believes that players that sit out or retire may be seen as lacking the necessary toughness demanded by football, while those that play through pain may be viewed as ‘‘warriors’’ who exemplify the code of sport.

But fans and media only view athletes at their physical peak, unseen is the sweat and pain that it takes to stay on the field. Because, for football players, injury isn’t an if but a when, creating a situation where an athlete is always playing through injury.

The injury, surgery and rehab cycle can be arduous, so too can playing through pain. For Luck, it became too much.

This angle of Andrew Luck getting booed during his Indianapolis exit is a tough watch. 😢 💔



(🎥: IG/@ComplexSports) pic.twitter.com/gBWfSKjTN9



— theScore (@theScore) August 26, 2019

So, what has made Luck’s injury saga so challenging?

Luck’s career has been spent battling injury, most of it due to a shoulder injury sustained in 2015. After missing several games that season, the Colts revealed that Luck had sustained a shoulder subluxation, a near dislocation, in an early season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Related: Will Carli Lloyd open the door for the NFL's first female player?

It might have been easier if Luck had “simply” torn his ACL or broken a bone.

In a joint that inherently lacks stability – the shoulder joint is often compared to a golf ball on a tee – the labrum lines the shoulder socket and helps keeps the ball of the joint in place. Like cartilage in other areas of the body, a torn labrum won’t heal on its own. Throwing, training and “routine” contact were surely affected by the injury, likely causing the missed games and sub-par performances of the 2015 season.

For many athletes, most of which come from the baseball world, labral surgery is more of a hit or miss prospect than Tommy John surgery, another problem that plagues throwers. The difficulty comes from walking a narrow line between preserving the needed mobility of the shoulder while on the other hand, restoring its stability.

Kevin Wilk, a physical therapist and clinical director at Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, states that Luck’s injury was unique in its complexity. “The recovery was a difficult road for him (Luck), mostly because it was a different type of labral injury than most that have the surgery.” Luck’s labral tear was in the back of his shoulder, not the front or top, like most of the throwers that have the surgery.

Other issues in Luck’s history, an AC joint sprain sustained while snowboarding and the damage caused by years of playing high school, college and professional football, likely added more time to the recovery.

“He’s a really intelligent guy and put a lot of work into his recovery,” Wilk said, “but he put a lot of pressure on himself to get better, something that could have influenced his decision to retire.” Luck was more introspective, while other players Wilk has worked with, notably Drew Brees and Nick Foles, had an attitude that never questioned they would eventually get better.

Andrew Luck taking the strain at the Colts’ training camp. Photograph: Michael Conroy/AP

The other injuries sustained by Luck, a kidney laceration and abdominal wall tear, might even be more sobering to someone interested in life after football. Or really, life period. The injury, more commonly seen after a car accident, could have had life altering complications, ones not easily stitched up or repaired.

After seemingly making it through last year largely unscathed, for which he was awarded Comeback Player of the Year honors, injuries were again a problem for Luck this preseason. Struck with a series of lower leg injuries, somewhat nebulously reported to media, he had been unable to practice or play in the Colts’ two preseason games.

Related: The 'Formula One' secret behind Tom Brady's time-cheating dominance

First the diagnosis was calf strain, followed by high ankle sprain, and then, posterior ankle impingement. Rather than play through pain, or tackle another rehab, Luck chose to walk away from football, a game which by all accounts, he loved.

Not to be lost in this conversation is the influence that Luck’s decision will have on others, notably parents and kids. It’s a dialogue that started with the retirement of Chris Borland but surely will expand after Luck’s.

“I think the main thing is that we are seeing more attention given to athletes and their health,” said Sanderson, “and Chris Borland might have been the tipping point to where more and more athletes became conscious of their mental and physical health.”

Luck had to know how his decision might be perceived by players, fans and the media, likely making a tough decision even more difficult. “I think that anticipating a big media reaction likely made his decision more difficult, and getting booed by fans during a pre-season game had to sting,” emphasizes Sanderson, “but I think fans need to get used to look at these decisions more holistically, more than just looking at it as a Colts fan.”

In retiring, Andrew Luck faced a decision harder than any he made on the field. Valuing his health and mental well-being over economics or a warrior ethos sets him up for the next chapter, one that he can hopefully stride towards without a limp.