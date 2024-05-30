Science & Arts' season rewind

May 30—The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball remains a powerhouse.

Since Jadyn Wallis took over as Science & Arts head coach, the Drovers have become one of the most consistent programs in the NAIA. And that consistency carried over to the 2024 season.

With a combination of young talent and experience on the roster, Science & Arts entered the season ranked No. 6 in the country and with high expectations. The Drovers remained in the top 10 throughout the season, climbing to No. 2 in the country, and made another run in the postseason.

The Drovers once again totaled more than 40 wins, almost reaching the 50-win mark with a 49-9 record.

Win streak

The Drovers finished the regular season by playing well at the right time and carried that momentum to the postseason. Science & Arts won its final 21 regular-season games before extending that streak in the postseason.

The Drovers got their win streak up to 30 games by going 4-0 in the Sooner Athletic Conference's tournament, 3-0 in the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round and 2-0 in their first two NAIA Softball World Series games.

The streak started after somewhat of a tough stretch. The Drovers had lost five of their last six games before a win over Mid-America Christian University closed out a conference series and turned out to be the spark that ignited the streak.

Champions

The Drovers did not claim the national championship, but they did claim a couple of other postseason titles in their postseason run.

After finishing second in the conference during the regular season, Science & Arts took home the conference tournament title as the No. 2 seed in the tournament. The Drovers knocked off regular-season champion and top-seeded Oklahoma City University in the championship game.

That momentum carried over to the NAIA Opening Round, and the Drovers earned the title there to secure a spot in the World Series once again. For the third season in a row, the Drovers went 3-0 to advance to the World Series.

Final three

The Drovers were not far off from advancing to the championship and ended up as one of the final teams still standing after going 2-2 in Columbus, Georgia.

Science & Arts was one of the final three teams still standing in the bracket before officially finishing third in the World Series. The Drovers, seeded sixth, remained standing with seventh-seeded Jessup University and top-seeded Our Lady of the Lake University.