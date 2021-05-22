'Sci-fi' Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year scoring record

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski said it felt like being in a "science fiction film" after scoring his 41st Bundesliga goal of the season on Saturday to break Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old German league record for a single campaign.

Lewandowski hit the net in the 90th minute of Bayern's 5-2 home win over Augsburg having equalled Mueller's record of 40, which was set in 1971/72, last weekend.

Lewandowski broke Mueller's mark with a classic poacher's effort, rounding the Augsburg goalkeeper to fire home having snapped up the rebound after Leroy Sane's shot was parried just before the whistle.

"You wait for 90 minutes and then it comes in the last few seconds," Lewandowski told Sky after the final round of games.

"It was like being in a science fiction film. I've lost my voice.

"I saw Leroy shoot for goal, I had to keep believing and luckily it came off."

Lewandowski claimed the record having had his six previous shots all saved as Bayern lifted the Bundesliga trophy after the final whistle for the ninth straight season

They finished the season 13 points clear in the table.

"I was a little bit disappointed to have not scored sooner, but sometimes such records have to be fought for," added Lewandowski.

"I was patient and believed until the end. I thank my team, who share the record with me.

"This is something very special, a historic moment in my career."

- 'Benchmark for future' -

It was the last game for Bayern head coach Hansi Flick, who will be replaced by Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann next season having won seven titles over the last 18 months.

"I will miss the team," said Flick, who is tipped to replace Joachim Loew as coach of Germany after the Euro 2020 finals.

"For me it was an honour to have been part of this club.

"I am totally happy and proud of what we have achieved. It's the absolute benchmark for the future," added Flick, who won seven titles in 18 months.

Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez, both 32, as well as David Alaba, who will reportedly join Real Madrid next season, all played their final games for Bayern with their contracts expiring.

Alaba and Bayern forward Thomas Mueller share the record of ten Bundesliga titles.

Borussia Dortmund caretaker coach Edin Terzic signed off in style with a seventh straight win as Erling Braut Haaland scored twice in a 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Terzic, 38, is set to be assistant coach to Moenchengladbach boss Marco Rose, who takes charge of Dortmund next season.

Players from both clubs made their last appearance before retiring.

Dortmund right-back Lukasz Piszczek, 35, bowed out while Leverkusen defender Lars Bender, 32, netted a late penalty before being substituted by twin brother Sven, before the siblings both hang up their boots.

"We had a lot of emotional moments, especially at the end with Lukasz, Lars and Sven all ending their careers," said Dortmund goal-scorer Marco Reus.

Union Berlin qualified for the play-offs of the new Europa Conference League, finishing seventh in the table with a shock 2-1 win over second-placed RB Leipzig.

- 'Sad day' -

At the bottom of the table, Werder Bremen were relegated after 40 years in Germany's top flight.

Cologne's 1-0 home win over bottom side Schalke meant automatic relegation for Bremen, who were thumped 4-2 at home to Moenchengladbach.

This is Bremen's first relegation since 1979/80 before coming back up the following season.

"It's a sad day for the whole city, the club and the fans," said Bremen captain Niklas Moisander.

"I am so sorry we have been relegated, it's hard to find the right words."

Cologne's victory means they finish 16th to go into a two-legged play-off next week against the club which finishes third in the second division, which will be decided Sunday.

