The best-selling Schwinn exercise bike that Amazon shoppers give 4.6 out of 5 stars is $200 off for Prime Day

If you're curious about what other people are buying on Amazon, you're not alone. Is everyone really buying the usual suspects, or is there some secret must-have item that you don't know about?

One sleeper best seller on Amazon that should be on your radar? This Schwinn IC Bike Series. Believe it or not, it's a super popular pick on Amazon just like AirPods and vacuums.

When you think about it, it actually makes perfect sense that shoppers were snatching up this Schwinn stationary bike. When gyms closed during the pandemic, people rushed to purchase at-home exercise equipment, and shortages ensued. At-home exercise bikes, in particular, were a hot commodity with months-long waiting lists.

Now, however, not only are there more at-home exercise bikes to choose from, but there are also options for different budget levels, too. While this popular Schwinn stationary bike isn't cheap, it's definitely more affordable than some of the other options out there these days.

Plus, Amazon shoppers really seem to like this bike. One customer wrote, "Better than I expected." They went on to say, "The bike rides extremely well. It's silent and smooth. I've so far only connected to Peloton on my iPad, which was easy. So far I'm very pleased with the purchase."

Another shopper commented, "I initially had myself convinced that a Peloton was well worth the investment. Then I moved down a bit to an Echelon. Then I found the IC4 in the course of my research. It is plenty durable for a guy my size but can adjust all the way down to fit my wife. The bike works seamlessly with the Peloton app."

If you haven't invested in at-home exercise equipment yet, now just might be the time. At $100 off, this Schwinn IC Bike Series more than worth the investment. Plus, having a stationary bike right in the comfort of your own home sounds way better than trekking it to the gym every day, right?

