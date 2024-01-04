Schweikert officially signs with Grizzlies

Jan. 3—It's official. Columbia Falls senior quarterback Cody Schweikert is a University of Montana Grizzly. Schweikert recently signed with the Griz to play football, where he hopes someday to be the team's quarterback, though he said he expects to red shirt his freshman year.

Schweikert led the Wildcats this season to the state A championship, overcoming a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game against Dillon.

The Cats were edged in overtime, 36-35.

Schweikert said he's "super stoked" to play for the Grizzlies as he enters a new chapter in his football career.

"It's been cool to watch my teammates grow," over the past four years, he said. He grew up playing football with them and he recalled they weren't so good in junior high, but they improved in high school, making the playoffs each of the four years he played.

He doesn't know his own stats — he says he doesn't pay attention to them.

It's been more fun watching his teammates develop into all-state players.

"More than anything it's been awesome to form these friendships," he said. "It's a magical atmosphere."

Make no mistake, Schweikert's stats were impressive in 2023 — on both sides of the ball.

He had a quarterback rating of 138, with 19 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 77%. On defense he led the team in tackles with just over 10 per game.

His siblings all saw success in college. Older brother Ike played outside linebacker for Montana Tech, Hannah plays volleyball at Carroll College and KJ played softball with the University of Providence in Great Falls.

He is the son of Jaxon and Suzy Schweikert. Jaxon will look to coach the team to another playoff run next season, with a strong core of players coming back, including running back Reggie Sapa, Cody's best friend.

Cody is taking the success he's had to date in stride.

"I feel like a little kid still," he said. "It's scary taking the next step."

"Cody is a terrific young man and a great high school football player. He comes from a football family so he has a good knowledge of the game. He's a big, athletic kid with a great frame. He can run well, he's tough, and has a bright future in college football. I can't wait to get him in a grizzly uniform,"Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauk said in an email.