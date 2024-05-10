Schwarzenberger commits to UW-Stout

The Bloomer point forward who was recently named the Leader-Telegram’s All-Northwest Boys Basketball Player of the Year has announced his commitment to play college basketball at UW-Stout.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday to share the commitment, saying, “I would love to announce I’m committing to UW-Stout. I want to thank coaches, family and friends. And a thank you to Coach (Jim) Lake (who leads the Blue Devils) for the opportunity.”

Schwarzenberger, who was named the Cloverbelt-West Conference Player of the Year, went above the 1,000-point mark in his high school career in early December and netted the most points in Bloomer Blackhawks’ boys basketball history. He averaged 24 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during the 2023-24 basketball season.

In an email exchange with the Leader-Telegram Thursday night, Schwarzenberger confirmed the commitment and spoke of his reasons for choosing UW-Stout.

“Stout has been competitive and I had a good relationship with Coach Lake too. I also wanted to stay a little closer to home so for me it was a great fit to play basketball onto the next level,” he said in the email.

During an interview with the Leader-Telegram last month, Schwarzenberger spoke of the special camaraderie he had with his Bloomer teammates and expressed the hope to “most likely” major in business management in college.

“The greatest memory I have is just the team dinners and hanging around my teammates. I’ve built really good friendships out of it and have great memories out of those dinners. The team’s camaraderie you get out is truly amazing and was the most favorite thing about playing basketball,” he said in the mid-April interview with the Leader-Telegram.

Bloomer head boys basketball coach Greg Van Grunsven told the Leader-Telegram Thursday evening that he knows that Schwarzenberger will be an excellent addition to UW-Stout’s team.

“We are thrilled that Domanyck will have an opportunity to continue to play basketball at the next level at a quality school. His size and versatility to play multiple positions on the floor will allow him to contribute in multiple ways. Stout is getting a top-notch kid,” Van Grunsven said.