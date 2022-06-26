Schwartz signs Summer League contract with New York Knicks

Associated Press

For the second straight night, Seattle manager Scott Servais was not going to let Mike Trout make an impact with runners on base. The ninth-inning decision worked, but it might result in some bad blood for awhile between the Mariners and Los Angeles Angels. Trout was intentionally walked with two outs in the ninth after a second-pitch, 95 mph fastball from Erik Swanson nearly hit the three-time AL MVP in the head.