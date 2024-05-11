Schwarber exits Phillies' win vs. Marlins with back injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

MIAMI — Kyle Schwarber exited Friday's 8-2 win over the Marlins after his fifth plate appearance with a sore back, and while Rob Thomson said postgame that the Phillies aren't too concerned, the designated hitter will likely have at least Saturday off.

"Schwarber came up with a sore back. We'll have to reevaluate that tomorrow but I don't think it's serious," the manager said.

Thomson wasn't sure when the injury occurred but Schwarber felt it after his seventh-inning plate appearance, which resulted in a flyout to center field.

"I'm not sure," Thomson said. "The trainer came to me and said Schwarber's back a little bit tight and I said get him out."

The Phillies will be cautious, Thomson said, as they would with any injury to a key player at this point in the year. They're set to face left-handed starting pitchers on Saturday, Sunday and Monday — Jesus Luzardo, Braxton Garrett and Sean Manaea — so it's not the worst time in the world to be without Schwarber if he misses a day or few days.

He had a productive night prior to being pinch-hit for by Kody Clemens. Schwarber singled off Trevor Rogers to begin the game, improving to 6-for-14 with two home runs against lefties to lead off games this season. In the top of the fourth, he singled in Edmundo Sosa and Cristian Pache.

The Phillies went 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position but still won going away against a Marlins team that looks destined for 105-110 losses. The Phils have gone 6-1 since losing Trea Turner to a hamstring injury and now might have to play a few games without their normal one- and two-hitters.