Schuylkill Valley gets Frost Bowl victory over Hamburg in high school football

Oct. 14—Takeaways made the difference for Schuylkill Valley in its victory over Hamburg on Friday night in the annual Frost Bowl.

The Panthers forced four turnovers, including a momentum-shifting interception that was returned 96 yards for a touchdown by Cooper Hohenadel.

But there was one more takeaway that played a huge role in the Panthers' 28-13 win in a Lancaster-Lebanon Section 5 game at Leesport.

In the final 10 seconds of the first half, Schuylkill Valley's Kowen Gerner took the ball from Hamburg's Ethan Horvath on a pass from Panthers quarterback Logan Nawrocki, turning a would-be interception into a 50-yard reception that gave the Panthers the ball at the Hawks' 3. After Nawrocki spiked the ball to kill the clock, he connected on a 3-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Lackner to give Schuylkill Valley a 28-7 lead with 5.5 seconds left in the first half.

"I stole the ball from the defender," Gerner said. "We scored right before the half and it just boosted our team's confidence and brought them down before the half. It was a great way to end the half."

Hamburg (1-4, 4-4) had scored with 37.7 seconds left in the half on a 4-yard run by Tyler Shuey to make it 21-7.

But Cooper Hohenadel returned the ensuing kickoff to the Panthers' 45, giving Schuylkill Valley (5-0, 7-1) good field position. After Logan Cammauf ran for two yards on first down, it appeared Panthers coach Bruce Harbach was content to run out the clock.

Instead, he called a timeout with 21.3 seconds left.

"Kids say, 'Coach, let's take a shot, take a shot,' " Harbach said.

"We were on three verticals on the outside and it was just a take-a-shot-play right before the half," said Gerner, who finished with six catches for 186 yards. "So we just tried to get a deep ball in there, and it was a little bit underthrown but I just had to come back to the ball and I just didn't want it to be an interception."

The ensuing touchdown marked the last time the Panthers would score, making it all the more significant as the Hawks attempted to come back in the second half.

"Kowen, he's something special," Hohenadel said. "He makes a bunch of plays. If that would have been a pick, I mean, I don't think we would have been down on ourselves, but he basically got us a touchdown there at the end of the quarter, which helped us a lot."

Hohenadel had the night's other game-turning play.

On a third-and-goal from the Schuylkill Valley 3, he ended a 20-play, nearly eight-minute drive that Hamburg started at its 14 with his interception and return to make it 21-0.

"I read the quarterback's eyes," Hohenadel said. "He was looking at the guy he was throwing to and I just jumped the route and then I had great great blocks in the return.

"I mean, it kind of changed the game. Our line, they got in, we had a blitz coming. They got the quarterback pressured and he made a bad throw and it came right to me."

In the second half, Shuey scored on a 22-yard run with 3:47 left in the third quarter to cut it to 28-13.

The Hawks threatened to get closer in the third quarter, but Gerner picked off Shuey at the Panthers' 17 with 3:06 left.

Schuylkill Valley's Lucas Spotts picked off Shuey again in the final 30 seconds.

The night started out with a turnover for the Hawks as Daniel Brady fumbled away the opening kickoff, which was recovered by Lisander Tavers at the Hamburg 30.

Eight plays later, Hohenadel scored on a 3-yard run to make it 7-0.

After a three-and-out by the Hawks, the Panthers increased the lead when Nawrocki and Gerner connected on a 72-yard touchdown pass with 7:27 left in the first quarter.

"I mean, from the first kickoff, we lose the ball, give them great field position and they score," said Hamburg coach Matt Hoffert, whose team had a 343-326 advantage in total yards. "I tell these guys all the time, 'If we don't play mistake-free football against a pretty good team, we're not going to win.' We had a couple of those mistakes early. We were holding our own there defensively, trying to fight back, but we just couldn't put it in. So in the end those turnovers killed us."

For Schuylkill Valley, the victory, which tied the series between the bordering rivals at 24-24-1, gives it a chance to win the section championship.

The Panthers, who won their seventh straight, are tied for first with Annville-Cleona, and travel to play the Little Dutchmen next week. They close the regular season at defending section champ Lancaster Catholic.

"Now we can determine our own fate," Harbach said. "You know, we win both games, we're section champs. It'd be some words you've never heard here before if we say that."

Hamburg, which has been hampered by injuries and lost four of its last five, closes at home against Northern Lebanon and at Columbia.

"We're getting better," Hoffert said. "We just gotta keep going forward and finish the season on a high mark."