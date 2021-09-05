Schuylkill Valley falls to Elco in high school football

Brian Smith, Reading Eagle, Pa.
Sep. 5—Schuylkill Valley gave up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter in falling to Elco 21-6 in a non-league game Friday at Leesport.

Drew Campbell's 6-run yard in the first quarter got the Panthers (0-2) within 7-6 — Schuylkill Valley did not make the extra point — after the Raiders (1-0) went up 7-6 on quarterback Cole Thomas' 5-yard run.

Elco, whose opener was postponed last week because of COVID-19 issues at Susquenita, made it 14-6 on a 3-yard run by Elliott Kreider, then 21-6 on a 4-yard run by Thomas.

Thomas finished with 122 yards on 16 carries, helping the Raiders compiled 236 rushing yards on 41 carries.

