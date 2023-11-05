Schuylkill Valley defeats Hamburg in District 3 Class 2A girls soccer third-place game, qualifies for states

Nov. 4—Schuylkill Valley qualified for the PIAA girls soccer tournament on Saturday by defeating Hamburg 2-1 in the District 3 Class 2A third-place game at Leesport.

Presleigh Finkbiner and Abby Ruth each scored a goal in the first half to help the Panthers (18-3-1) take a 2-0 lead at halftime. Finkbiner and Camryn Miller each had an assist.

The Hawks (15-6-1) showed fight in the second half as Brooke Amadoro scored a goal, but Hamburg was unable to find an equalizer. Jenna Plitz had an assist for Hamburg.

Ava Kichline made two saves to help preserve the win for Schuylkill Valley. Shelby Doughtry made 14 saves for Hamburg.

The Panthers had a 16-3 advantage in shots and a 7-1 advantage in corners.

The first round of the PIAA 2A girls tournament begins on Tuesday.