Schuylkill Valley and Brandywine Heights earn wins in District 3 Class 2A boys volleyball playoffs

May 21—Brandywine Heights and Schuylkill Valley earned first-round wins in the District 3 Class 2A boys volleyball playoffs Tuesday night.

The fifth-seeded Bullets defeated 12th-seeded Northern Lebanon 3-0 at Mertztown and will play at fourth-seeded Hershey (15-3), in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Brandywine Heights won by scores of 25-21, 25-10, 25-15.

For the Bullets (16-4), Braydon Ambruster had 14 kills, five digs and three blocks, Seamus Coffin had four kills, four digs and 15 assists, Adam Tomasi had 10 digs and Gavin Geiger had seven digs, five kills and one ace.

The seventh-seeded Panthers defeated 10th-seeded Linville Hill Christian 3-1 at Leesport and will play at second-seeded Lower Dauphin (15-1) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Schuylkill Valley won by scores of 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 25-15.

For the Panthers (16-3), Micah Nagle had 12 kills and five blocks, Cooper Hohenadel had 11 kills, Owen Reifsnyder had two aces and 31 assists and Zach Herman had two kills and four blocks.

Exeter (19-0), the top seed in District 3 Class 2A, had a bye in the first round and will host No. 8 seed Lancaster Mennonite (15-5) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. Lancaster Mennonite defeated West Shore Christian 3-1 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

In Class 3A, ninth-seeded Gov. Mifflin fell to eighth-seeded Cedar Crest 3-0 in a first-round match. The Mustangs fell by scores of 25-21, 25-19, 30-28, and finish the season 12-6.