Schumacher to have stem cell surgery in 'next couple of days'

Michael Schumacher won the F1 championship a record seven times. (Reuters)

Michael Schumacher is to have stem cell surgery in the next couple of days, according to Italian media.

The 51-year-old suffered a brain injury while skiing in the French Alps with his family nearly seven years ago.

The seven-time world champion (a record) was induced into a coma after suffering the injury, and although he came out of the coma six months after the accident, his health has been kept extremely private since the accident.

The operation will be performed by French professor and cardiologist Dr Philippe Menasche, who stated that: “The goal is to regenerate Michael's nervous system.”

Speaking to French newspaper Le Dauphine, neurosurgeon Dr Nicola Acciari explained: “Over the past 20 years, science has made enormous progress with stem cell treatment. But that does not change that we still do not know much about the human brain.”

In September 2019, Schumacher underwent treatment at Georges-Pompidou hospital involving transfusions of inflammation-reducing stem cells, also performed by Menasche.

Schumacher’s management declined Yahoo Sports’ request for comment.

Michael Schumacher in 2006. (Getty Images)

Schumacher injury timeline:

29 December 2013: Schumacher falls while skiing with his family in France and suffers a traumatic head injury. He was taken to hospital in Grenoble where he was put into an induced coma.

4 April 2014: Shows ‘moments of consciousness’, according to his agent.

16 June 2014: Comes out of his coma, leaves Grenoble and is transferred to a hospital in Switzerland.

9 September 2014: Leaves hospital and returns home, 254 days after the accident occurred.

December 2018: According to a report in The Daily Mail, the former racing driver is not bedridden and doesn’t require the use of tubes to breathe or eat.

July 2019: Ferrari’s former manager Jean Todt, says Schumacher was making 'good progress'.

September 2019: Undergoes stem-cell treatment in Paris.