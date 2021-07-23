Schultz accepted challenge, passed test, now may demand Cowboys keep him close

Everyone has their prototypes. When the Jason Garrett regime drafted Dalton Schultz, it felt like a Jason Witten emerged from Garrett’s algorithm. Witten was 6-foot-6, 263 pounds while Schultz checks in at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds. The future Hall of Famer was an intermediate pass catcher who relied on smart play in gaming zone defenses and excellent route running. He wasn’t the dynamic athletic receiving threat and Schultz gets his wins in the passing game the exact same way. Both were seen as having better than average blocking chops even out of college.

Even though the offensive line suffered multiple injuries and four different QBs started behind the tattered group, Schultz was able to produce better-than-solid numbers as a starting TE.

Continuing our 2021 Player Profile series, here is a look at one of the better non-starter TEs in the NFL.

Background Details

Position: Tight End Age: 24 Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 255 pounds Hometown: Sandy, Utah High School: Bingham College: Stanford Draft: Round 4, No. 137 overall Acquired: 2018 NFL Draft

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Stats

Games Receiving Rushing Total Yds 22 DAL te 86 11 7 17 12 116 9.7 0 7 17 1.1 10.5 70.6% 6.8 12 9.7 116 0 0 1 23 DAL 86 16 0 2 1 6 6.0 0 6 0.1 0.4 50.0% 3.0 1 6.0 6 0 0 0 24 DAL TE 86 16 14 89 63 615 9.8 4 33 28 3.9 38.4 70.8% 6.9 63 9.8 615 4 1 5

Player Profile

Some saw Schultz as a bubble guy to make the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster as recently as last training camp. Blake Jarwin had just got a new contract and he fits the more vertical, athletic type TE that offensive coordinators like Kellen Moore want to have on the field. Through two seasons Schultz hadn't produced much after being selected on Day 3 of the draft during which Witten had abruptly retired. His total production was 13 catches on only 19 targets for 122 total yards and no TDs, but his opportunities were clipped based on Witten's un-retirement prior to the 2019 season. Within the limited snaps on his resume, Schultz ended up earning the backup tight end role over Blake Bell and UDFA rookie Sean McKeon. Not even through the first half of Week 1 and Jarwin's season was over with an ACL tear. Schultz stepped into the starting lineup and though there were early drop issues, went on to have a Pro Bowl caliber season. Schultz put up 63 catches on 89 targets, a catch percentage of over 70 percent. Those receptions went for 615 yards and four TDs. Evan Engram, the TE selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020, totaled 63 catches on 109 targets, a catch rate of under 58 percent. Engram had 654 yards and only one TD. An argument can be made Schultz had the better season, but didn't have the same name recognition Engram did. Going into training camp in 2021, Jarwin is still seen as the likely starter do to his contract and the type of playmaker he could be at TE, but Schultz has proven he can be productive even with a compromised offensive line and four different starting QBs throwing to him. Even if Jarwin returns healthy and into form, Schultz becomes one of the best second TEs in the NFL and gives the offense great versatility. The Cowboys offense can play three great WRs in Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb, or two excellent running backs in the backfield with Ezekiel Elliott, and Tony Pollard and now two more-than-serviceable TEs in Jarwin and Schultz. Schultz is in the final year of his rookie contract, so the Cowboys will be looking closely at how well he performs when given the chance. Jarwin was paid off of potential and has $11.5 million due to him over the 2022 and 2023 seasons. A strong effort by the Stanford product could easily lead to a cost-effective deal after the season.

Story continues

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the About the Cowboys Podcast. This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here.

1

1