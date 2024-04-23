SCHSL to split Class 5A into two divisions for 2024-2026

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina High School League voted on Tuesday morning to spilt Class 5A into two different divisions for the upcoming realignment for the 2024-2026 school years. It passed by a 12-1 vote.

Division 1 would be the largest 26 schools in the state, that includes Carolina Forest. Division 2 would be the next 28 in terms of size and enrollment. From our area that is Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee, St. James, and West Florence. Each division would play for their own state championships in each sport.

You can read more through the 28 page document below.

24-25-AAAAA-playoff-committee-proposalDownload

