SCHSL softball state championships, May 22

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Three area softball teams continued play in the SCHSL state championship series on Wednesday night. Below are the scores & highlights from the action.

SCHSL Class 3A:

Belton Honea Path 1

Aynor 4 (Final)

Series tied at 1, Game 3 will be on Friday at White Knoll HS in Lexington

SCHSL Class 2A:

Marion 4

Gray Collegiate 8 (Final)

Gray wins the Class 2A state championship

SCHSL Class 1A:

Lake View 6

Lewisville 8 (Final)

Lewisville wins the Class 1A state championship

