SCHSL encourages flexibility as fall season approaches

Aug. 6—Flexibility will again be the name of the game as prep sports seasons are about to begin, according to a memo from South Carolina High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton.

That means it's time to start considering backup plans in the event COVID-19 forces postponements and cancellations.

Schedules for the upcoming fall sports look much more "normal" than last year's, though they soon could end up looking exactly as they did a year ago. The SCHSL is asking member schools and regions to get a plan together now to determine region rankings and playoff seeding in case some of those games aren't able to be completed.

That could mean another season in which non-region games are scrapped and the season begins with region play. Singleton wants regions to work together to make whatever adjustments are necessary to give themselves the best opportunity to play all of their region games.

"An example of this would be to move non-region games to the last two weeks of your regular season in the event you need to make up region games at the end you will still have time," Singleton said.

The difficulty there compared to last year is that this planning is only just now being suggested by the SCHSL with football season just two Fridays away — and other fall sports starting earlier that week.

Singleton pointed out that cooperation and flexibility are what made it possible to even play last year, and for this year to be a success those same things are a must.

Last year that meant non-region football games took a backseat as teams scrambled to fit in as many league games as possible but in some cases, like the Aiken vs. South Aiken rivalry, even region games had to be scrapped.

Making those changes now could be difficult, though, as 10-game football schedules have been set for months and fall regular seasons are set to begin within the next two weeks.

The playoff brackets were also condensed throughout the 2020-21 school year, though this year the plan — for now — is to go back to the normal 32-team brackets.

Fall practice started for SCHSL members last Friday, and plenty of area teams were able to start on schedule and have faced one another in scrimmages this week as they prepare for the start of the regular season.

What that regular season will end up looking like is anyone's guess — and that's why those backup plans are a necessity.