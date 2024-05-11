Schroth named NFA's new football coach

May 10—NORWICH — Dylan Schroth, a 2009 Westerly High School graduate who spent the previous two seasons at Ellington, was introduced Friday as the new football coach at Norwich Free Academy.

Schroth was Ellington's head coach last season and served as an assistant for the previous two seasons, starting in 2021.

"The respect and the prestige this place commands — there's nothing like it," Schroth said.

Schroth was Ellington's offensive coordinator before being named head coach. His offense averaged 26.5 points and 313.5 yards per game over two years. The team also set school marks in all-time passing and receiving yards.

In addition to his coaching duties, Schroth has accepted a teaching position in the academy's special education department. He has taught at Ellington High School since 2016, working as a special education teacher and a history teacher.

"We knew this position would be a challenge to fill," NFA athletic director Roy Wentworth said. "We had a (previous) candidate that we just couldn't get to the finish line. We decided to be patient and make sure we got the right candidate at the right time. We're fortunate Dylan checks every box we're looking for."

NFA Head of School Nathan Quesnel said, "Football at NFA is a very big deal. Dylan impressed us with his authenticity."

