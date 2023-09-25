Schrock's NFL Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after being obliterated by Chiefs

Schrock's NFL Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after being obliterated by Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Week 3 started with me wondering: Is anyone good besides the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys?

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs quickly answered that question by massacring the Denver Broncos and Bears in unrelenting fashion. The Dolphins dropped 70 on the Broncos, while the Bears quickly fell behind 31-0 in Kansas City.

By the way, the Broncos and Bears meet next week at Soldier Field. Welcome to hell.

Elsewhere, the Buffalo Bills found their groove against the Washington Commanders, Deshaun Watson still looks like cat food, and there’s no way Robert Saleh can keep trotting Zach Wilson out there every Sunday

Here’s where each team stands after Sunday’s Week 3 action:

