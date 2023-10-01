Schrock: Chase Claypool benching vs. Broncos should spell end of Bears' failed trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO -- Chase Claypool let his frustration loose Friday at Halas Hall, saying he believes the Bears' coaches aren't putting him in position to showcase all his talents. When asked how they could better utilize him, the fourth-year receiver said he wouldn't give any "pointers."

It was the latest moment in an experiment that has felt like it was heading for a divorce for quite some time.

With the Bears making Claypool a healthy scratch Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos, it feels like it's time for the Bears to admit defeat on a trade that has been a loss since the Bears finished with the worst record in the league and sent the first pick in the second round to the Pittsburgh Steelers to complete the Claypool trade.

Claypool's contributions were never going to measure close to the value of the No. 32 overall pick, which could have given the Bears a young edge rusher or a young interior offensive lineman.

The Bears' best chance to recoup any value from the trade was for Claypool to arrive at training camp with the playbook fully memorized, a good attitude, and improved chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields.

Claypool had a good first week of camp but then suffered a hamstring injury and didn't see the field again until the Bears' Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers, in which his lack of effort on blocking and details came under heavy scrutiny.

That Claypool, who is in a contract year, had to call a meeting with Bears' brass after his lack of effort in Week 1 should have sent alarms blaring in general manager Ryan Poles' head.

Poles has maintained confidence in Claypool. There was belief that he could give the Bears' passing attack something they don't have -- a big-body, contested catch receiver who is the perfect compliment to DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney.

But Claypool's attitude and effort were poor in Week 1, and despite a positive blip in Tampa, it does not seem to be improving. The receiver appearing to blast the coaching staff should be the final straw in what is a failed trade experiment for Poles and the Bears.

They lost the trade long ago. Claypool is no longer worth the weekly juiceless squeeze.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.