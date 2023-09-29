Schrock: Bears vs. Broncos first pivotal game in deciding franchise's future QB path originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 season started with outsized expectations for Justin Fields and the Bears. Internally, the Bears were focused on the daily incremental progress needed during a lengthy rebuild's infancy stages.

But externally, talk of a playoff push and an MVP leap for Fields swirled around a team fresh off a 3-14 season. After an exciting 2022 campaign, the Bears decided to put their faith in Fields, adding pieces they thought would help him make the needed jump in 2023.

Whatever level of expectations you want to use as your measuring stick, Fields and the Bears have failed to live up to it through three games this season.

The team looks worse in every aspect, and Fields has been, by almost every metric, one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL.

Fields enters Sunday's game against the 0-3 Denver Broncos completing just 58 percent of his passes. He has thrown for just 526 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions while being sacked 13 times. Fields ranks 32nd in completion percentage, 32nd in sack percentage, 32nd in passer rating, 34th in QBR, and 33rd in EPA per play.

"He doesn't look comfortable at all," an AFC scout told NBC Sports Chicago. "There's no confidence in the pocket. I don't think the scheme has helped him out very much, but he's not elevating those around him right now."

The Bears want to give Fields every opportunity to prove he's a franchise quarterback. The talent isn't the issue. The athleticism is elite and the arm talent evident. But with everything working against him early in his NFL career, it's understandable that Fields hasn't been able to put it together.

There's a long list of reasons for Fields and the offense's poor play. The offensive line has been banged up, the game plan hasn't worked to the quarterback's strengths, the receivers have struggled to gain consistent separation, and even when they have, Fields has failed to hit them.

Three weeks of struggles have transformed waves of unbridled optimism in Fields' future as the franchise's savior into clouds of doubt.

Fields started last year slow before the Bears revamped their offense during a mini-bye week, leading to a four-game spurt that supercharged the excitement around Fields' future.

Maybe that will happen again when the calendar turns to October. But one thing is clear: Fields must start rewarding the Bears' faith soon, or else the quarterback compass will start to point in a different direction.

"He's just not seeing the field," an NFC personnel executive told NBC Sports Chicago. "He doesn't look like the same guy from college or his first year in the league. Maybe he needs to be sat down for a week to mentally reset. Right now, he just doesn't have it."

That leads us to Sunday, where Fields will have the perfect get-right opportunity against a Denver Broncos defense that gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. The Bears' offense doesn't have the same elite skill players as the Dolphins. Nor do they have Mike McDaniel. But there should still be plenty of cracks for Fields to exploit and get things heading in the right direction.

If he does, the noise around his future with the Bears should quiet for a week.

But a loss will only intensify the legitimate questions surrounding Fields' future with the Bears.

NFL history says that a loss by the Bears on Sunday will put them in the driver's seat to own the No. 1 overall pick next April.

Fourteen of the last 20 teams to pick No. 1 overall started the season 0-4. With a loss Sunday, the Bears will be one of two teams to end September 0-4. The other will either be the Minnesota Vikings or the Carolina Panthers, whose first-round pick the Bears own thanks to last March's blockbuster trade.

Just three weeks into what was supposed to be a statement season for Fields, the name Caleb Williams is already starting to whip through the streets of downtown Chicago.

Poor play from Fields and loss to the lowly Broncos will have the Bears' QB compass starting to point in a new direction.

A get-right game for Fields, a Bears win, and a loss by the Panthers to the 0-3 Minnesota Vikings is the optimal outcome for a franchise wondering if its long, arduous search for a quarterback is still ongoing. It'll keep the needle pointing at Fields, but the magnetic pull of Williams and the No. 1 pick will be strong enough to continuously jostle the needle and provide hope that the Bears' QB journey will soon end one way or another.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.