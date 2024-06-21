Schranz creates Slovak history and continues unwanted Ukraine record 👀

It has been the same old story for both Slovakia and Ukraine in the first half of their EURO 2024 clash, with Ivan Schranz scoring again after another defensive mishap from Sergei Rebrov’s side.

The Slavia Prague striker’s goal both made Slovak history and continued an unwanted record for the Ukraniains.

A quick throw and a cross unforgivably caught Ukraine out, with Oleksandr Zinchenko notably all at sea at the back post.

The Arsenal man’s lack of awareness allowed Schranz to ghost in and put a header past Anatoliy Trubin, who possibly might have done better.

The goal made it two from two for the 30-year-old, who is now the only Slovakian to score more than one goal for the country at a single European Championship. He is also the current joint-top scorer with Germany’s Jamal Musiala.

Ivan Schranz is the first player to score multiple goals at a single European Championship tournament for Slovakia. Making history. 🇸🇰#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/loWaGO1oxJ — Squawka (@Squawka) June 21, 2024

On the other hand, Rebrov’s big call in dropping Andriy Lunin after a poor showing against Romania has not had the desired effect.

As mentioned, Trubin did not cover himself in glory and Ukraine have now not kept a clean sheet in any of their 13 games in the competition.

Ukraine have never kept a clean sheet at the European Championship (13 games). It doesn't matter which goalkeeper they start. 😭#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/SNRb8M5RRJ — Play Squawka Selector for Free (@Squawka_Live) June 21, 2024

Can Ukraine fight back to keep alive their hopes or will Slovakia progress to the round of 16 with a game to spare?