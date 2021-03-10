Schrager's Top 5 teams to watch in free agency: Why Steelers are No. 3

Peter Schrager counts down his list of top five teams to watch in free agency and breaks down why the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 3. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • With this tweet, Trent Brown continues to profess his love for Boston area

    Trent Brown really, really loved his time in Boston.

  • Eric DeCosta: I expect Brandon Williams to be on the team

    Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams has a $14.4 million cap number in 2021, the last year of his five-year deal signed back in 2017. That’s a significant number for a player who primarily defends the run and played at least 50 percent of defensive snaps in three regular season games in 2020. But General Manager [more]

  • Urban Meyer: Cam Robinson has a great future and very high ceiling

    The Jaguars are likely going to select quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall in this year’s draft, and they’re going to need to protect him. That’s part of why it makes sense that Jacksonville elected to use its franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, a second-round pick in 2017. But as head coach [more]

  • Andrus Peat, Malcolm Jenkins join growing list of Saints contract restructures

    New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat and safety Malcolm Jenkins restructured their contracts to save cap space while helping themselves.

  • 11 free agent targets Jets could pursue following NFL franchise tag deadline

    The search for a No. 1 receiver in free agency got a little tougher on Tuesday when two of the best – Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin – were taken off the market.

  • Saints plan to cut Kwon Alexander

    Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander will soon be looking for work. The Saints plan to cut Alexander before the new league year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That’s no surprise; the Saints are over the $182.5 million 2021 salary cap and need to get under it within the next week. Cutting Alexander shaves $13 million [more]

  • NFL free agency preview: 3 top OL set to hit market, but Detroit Lions won't be bidding

    Green Bay Packers are on the verge of losing one of their best OL, All-Pro C Corey Linsley, in NFL free agency, but Detroit Lions just need depth

  • NFL sets salary cap at $182.5M: How much space do the Rams have?

    The Rams are over the salary cap by more than $30 million, needing to clear a lot of space by March 17.

  • Chase Allen trying to return to NFL

    Former Dolphins linebacker Chase Allen wants to return to the NFL, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Allen, 27, last played in 2018. He had foot injuries and surgery but finally has returned to 100 percent, according to Pelissero. Allen played all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2017 after signing as an undrafted free [more]

  • 2021 NFL salary cap set at $182.5M

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 2021 NFL salary cap will be $182.5M.

  • 6 top free-agent WRs Ravens should target in free agency

    With free agency right around the corner and the Baltimore Ravens needing help at wide receiver, these are the best options available.

  • Packers want to keep Aaron Jones, but not at top-tier running back pay

    The Packers decided not to place the franchise tag on running back Aaron Jones, but multiple reports say they still want to re-sign him. However, the offer they’re making him doesn’t appear to be one he would accept. Jones has been offered “more than $9 million per year” from the Packers, according to Ian Rapoport [more]

  • Different ways the Packers can get under the 2021 salary cap

    A list of ways the Packers can get under the $182.5 million salary cap set by the NFL in 2021.

  • NFL sets 2021 salary cap figure; what it means for Titans

    After months of uncertainty, the 2021 NFL salary cap figure has been set.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Phil Mickelson falls out of World Golf Rankings top 100 for first time in 28 years

    The record streak came to an end on Monday.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • March Madness: 5 NCAA tournament teams ripe for upsets

    One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.

  • Tennessee Titans sign WR Marcus Johnson

    Johnson finished the 2020 season on the Titans' practice squad.

  • Jarry shines as Penguins hold on for big win; Malkin, Kapanen forming chemistry

    The Pittsburgh Penguins were able to get another big win on Tuesday night thanks to some big performances from Tristan Jarry, Evgeni Malkin, and Kasperi Kapanen.