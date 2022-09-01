Schrager's Nos. 4, 5, 6 on his breakout players list of '22 season
NFL Network's Peter Schrager reveals Nos. 4, 5, 6 on his "breakout players" list of '22 season.
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
Stephen A. Smith believes Jimmy Garoppolo's pay cut says a lot about what teams think of the quarterback.
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, [more]
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest name of the bunch is Leatherwood, [more]
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he left.
Cameron Smith probably expected doomsday predictions concerning his future in the majors following his £100 million switch to the Saudi rebel circuit, but he would surely not have anticipated the pessimism coming from a fellow golfer on the LIV Golf Series.
Another set of releases after the first waiver claim period has a few new players the Browns could go after:
The Bengals kept two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster through Tuesday’s cuts, but they’re now down to one of them. The team announced that they released Brandon Allen in one of the moves needed to create space for three waiver claims. They added tight end Devin Asiasi, guard Max Scharping, and defensive tackle Jay Tufele. [more]
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]
The Bills have a punter after Saturday's release of Araiza.
Alex Leatherwood is exactly the type of player Ryan Poles and the Bears should be taking swings on.
Jets had plenty of talent, just no room for them, and other teams noticed
Grading the Saints-Eagles C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade; if this is the best they could do, should New Orleans have cut a deal at all?