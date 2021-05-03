Schrager's favorite moments of 2021 NFL Draft
Peter Schrager highlights his favorite moments of the 2021 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Eagles made a deal in the first round with division rival Dallas, but things nearly shook out different on Thursday night. By Adam Hermann
The 2021 NFL draft -- all 14 hours, 52 minutes of it -- is complete, and Nate Davis has a deep look on what went on, starting with Trevor Lawrence.
NFL teams will be adding first-round picks to their roster this week and some of them will then turn their attention to first-round picks from 2018. Fifth-year contract options for players selected in the first round that year need to be exercised by May 3 and some teams have already gotten the ball rolling on [more]
The Bengals had a chance to take tackle Penei Sewell with the fifth overall pick in the draft, but opted for wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and then traded down in the second round before selecting some protection for 2020’s first overall pick. Jackson Carman blocked for 2021’s first overall pick Trevor Lawrence as the left [more]
New Bears QB Justin Fields scored the highest rating ever on an aptitude test given to over 6,500 professional athletes.
Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.
Burmester entered the final day at Golf Costa Adeje one stroke off the lead but stormed past his rivals with five birdies on the opening seven holes. "There's no words that can describe it," said Burmester, who last won on the Tour at the 2017 Tshwane Open on his home soil.
LaMelo Ball is ready to help the Hornets get to the playoffs.
Nick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, combined with three relievers on a two-hitter and earned the win as the visiting Red Sox edged the New York Mets 1-0. Christian Vazquez had an RBI double in the second inning for the Red Sox, who swept the two-game interleague series. deGrom (2-2), seeking to become the first pitcher to ever strike out at least 14 batters in four straight starts, took a familiar hard-luck defeat after allowing the one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings.
DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic ended his longest stretch without a triple-double since the Dallas sensation's rookie year in a back-and-forth thriller against Washington's Russell Westbrook, the NBA leader in that all-around category. Another career best was the bigger highlight for Doncic. The 22-year-old's career-high 20th assist fed Dorian Finney-Smith for the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds as Doncic also finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 125-124 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.
Manchester City are on the brink of a third Premier League title in four seasons after a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday secured with goals by Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres. Chelsea's 2-0 home win over Fulham cemented them in fourth place while leaving their London rivals facing almost certain relegation and Brighton & Hove Albion took a massive leap towards safety by beating visiting Leeds United 2-0. Everton's hopes of qualifying for Europe suffered a blow as they went down 2-1 at home to Aston Villa.
Yusei Kikuchi allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Houston Astros 1-0 Thursday afternoon. The game's lone run scored on Taylor Trammell's homer leading off the third inning as the Mariners salvaged the finale of a four-game series. It was only Seattle's second victory in 21 games at Minute Maid Park since the start of the 2019 season.
Though the Lions acquired Jared Goff and the Rams’ 2022 and 2023 first-round picks in exchange for Matthew Stafford, they still considered selecting a QB at No. 7 overall in last week’s draft. General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell did attend many of the Pro Days for the top passers to evaluate [more]
Julian Edelman did a little damage control Sunday after Tom Brady stoked speculation about the ex-Patriots wide receiver joining the Buccaneers.
The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both suffered injuries late in the Boston Celtics' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Here's the latest on their status.
By finishing T-3 at the Valspar, Cameron Tringale is now the player who has won the most money without ever winning on the PGA Tour.
The pair announced their engagement days before a potential meeting on a basketball court.
Most horses from the Kentucky Derby are not expected to race in the Preakness on May 15, but Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit could make a run.
The Reds' Nick Castellanos had five hits and four RBI in Sunday's slugfest, including a walk-off single to center in the 10th inning to beat the Cubs.