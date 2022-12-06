Schrager's Fab Five: Top 5 rookie performances of Week 13
NFL Network's Peter Schrager's Fab Five shares his top 5 rookie performances of Week 13.
The Vikings are on the verge of a playoff berth but could the Lions make a run at the wild card? Here are this week's NFC North rankings.
Raiders DE Chandler Jones records 11 pressures vs. Chargers
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Tom Brady logs his NFL record 44th career comeback (in the fourth quarter or overtime) to lead the Buccaneers to victory over the Saints, the Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, Trea Turner joins his former Nationals teammate Bryce Harper on the Phillies and Justin Verlander joins his fellow ageless wonder, Max Scherzer, on the Mets. PLUS: Would the 49ers consider reuniting Christian McCaffrey with Baker Mayfield?
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
One of Brock Purdy's throws in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins stood out to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
The 49ers already lost Trey Lance. Now, they won’t have Jimmy Garoppolo the rest of the way. Garoppolo is out for the season with a broken left foot. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan offered a bit of hopeful news Monday: Doctors don’t believe the quarterback has a Lisfranc injury. Shanahan was hesitant to commit since Garoppolo [more]
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a last-second comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, accomplishing a few notable milestones in the process.
With Jalen Hurts in line for a big payday, the Eagles will soon need to find value in the margins - and the last few weeks indicate they may have already done so. By Reuben Frank
Former NFL coach Tony Dungy pointed out that the 49ers' QB situation is similar to what he went through while coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1999 season.
Randy Moss was recruited by Tennessee football after a star-studded career at Dupont High School in West Virginia. He signed with Notre Dame.
Are the Dallas Cowboys a legit Super Bowl contender? After beating the Indianapolis Colts in NFL Week 13, Dallas is 9-3 on the season.