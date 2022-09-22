Schrager's Fab Five: Top 5 rookie performances for Week 2
NFL Network's Peter Schrager's reveals his top 5 rookie performances for Week 2.
The Browns are elevating Miller Forristall and Chester Rogers to the active roster for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Rams were one of the most explosive teams in the NFL last season, but they've lacked big plays in 2022. What's the reason for that?
The Buccaners got one of their injured offensive players back on the practice field Thursday, but they remain without two veteran wide receivers. Left tackle Donovan Smith practiced for the first time since he hurt his elbow in the season-opening win over the Cowboys. Smith’s replacement Josh Wells went on the injured reserve list this [more]
The Browns lose Shaun Jolly off of the Practice Squad as the Los Angeles Rams have signed him to their active roster.
Miami vs Middle Tennessee game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 4 game on Saturday, September 24
Let's examine how the kickers shake out in our Week 3 fantasy football rankings for the position.
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
Six recievers were taken ahead of St. Brown in the 2021 draft,.
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael recently received visits from his teammates of the 1985 Chicago Bears and Ric Flair.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Chicago quarterback Justin Fields took time Wednesday to clarify comments he made following the Bears' loss to the Green Bay Packers, saying he did not mean to come off as dismissive of his team's fans. Fields drew some criticism on social media for his rather innocuous response to a postgame question. ''It hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans,'' he said.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
The Cowboys expect Dak Prescott back sooner than later, but for now, the Cowboys have only two healthy quarterbacks. Cooper Rush is on the 53-player roster and Will Grier on the practice squad. Three quarterbacks were among the seven players the Cowboys worked out Tuesday. Case Cookus, J’Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett were at The [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 3's top tight ends, kickers and defenses. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)
Former New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich joins Phil Perry on a new Next Pats Podcast to discuss whether Mac Jones is the future of the franchise.
Cole Beasley has remained a free agent since the Bills cut him in March. Six months later, the receiver finally has a job. The Buccaneers signed him to their practice squad this week, but it didn’t come until Beasley expressed interest in playing with Tom Brady. Beasley didn’t have Brady’s phone number, so the receiver [more]
Unexpected results occur every college football weekend. Our staff is here to make their bold predictions and Top 25 game picks for Week 4.
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"