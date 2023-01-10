Schrager's Fab Five: Top 5 rookie performances of 2022 season
NFL Network's Peter Schrager shares his top 5 rookie performances of the 2022 season.
NFL Network's Peter Schrager shares his top 5 rookie performances of the 2022 season.
David Montgomery is set to hit free agency this offseason. But, if he had it his way, would he be back with the Bears?
After a slow start to the year, Leonard Floyd looked like a different player in the second half
In the latest look at snap counts, Miles Sanders didn't play a ton and the extra rest should help him. By Dave Zangaro
Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley uses the mantra "our way." A philosophy that has his team in the NFL playoffs.
Michigan State basketball picks up more votes in latest AP poll
The Bears are officially on the clock, and these are the three most ideal ways they can go with the first overall pick in the NFL draft.
The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts. Did it ever.
It’s entirely possible that Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will never play again in the NFL. But he’s not retiring. Wisely. Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Ryan told reporters on Monday that he has no immediate plans to call it a career. “Listen, I’m under contract, and until that changes, you kind of go to work,” [more]
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) and Lovie Smith (Texans) are out, marking five teams with head coach openings. Nate Davis assesses their attractiveness.
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
One scenario has the Colts trading up with the Bears, and Chicago acquiring the No. 4 pick and additional first- and second-round picks.
Ohio State finished in the top-five of the Associated Press poll for a fifth time in six seasons.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letters.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
The Steelers committed highway robbery when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears before the NFL trade deadline. Pittsburgh got Chicago’s second-round pick in the deal, and that proves to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears have the first pick in every round of the draft, and [more]
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
The last time the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was traded was 2016 when the Rams moved up to draft Jared Goff.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
Georgia capped off a perfect 14-0 season with a blowout win over TCU.